The first reading of the 2021-22 budget ordinance for the city of Pineville was approved at Monday’s regular meeting. Mayor Scott Madon cast the tie-breaking vote after council members deadlocked 3-3 on whether or not to approve the proposed budget.
Council members Ben Madon, Scott Jeffrey and Tuck Woolum voted in favor of the budget with Alicia Slusher, Shawn Fugate and Bobby Valentine voting against it.
The budget includes a 25-cent per hour raise for all city employees as well as matching funds for the $6 million Courthouse Square project which is set to start June 1st and a $72,000 grant for the fire department.
After the meeting, Madon explained that he chose to break the tie specifically to save those three items.
“If we don’t pass a budget, then we have to revert back to the old budget — there is no raise in there, there is no downtown project and there is no $72,000 grant for the fire department,” he said.
When the initial vote ended in a 3-3 tie, Madon asked what the problems with the budget were.
“I’d just like to have some more time to look over it and go through it,” Fugate said.
Slusher agreed and mentioned that last year the council was able to hold a budget workshop where any questions they had could be answered.
Madon said he would be happy to answer any questions they had and said he was voting to break the tie in order to pass the budget ordinance.
Following the meeting, the mayor said the city was more financially sound now than it has been at any time during his administration, thanks in large part to the COVID relief funding it received.
“We’ve paid off the Bell Theater and put on a new roof and installed new air conditioning and we’ve also paid off our street sweeper and we still have money left over,” he said. “We were able to give the employees a raise and that’s always a positive when you can reward your employees and still maintain all of our services for the community.
“To me it’s one of the strongest financial budgets we’ve had. I’m happy to be in this situation, a year ago I was a very concerned with where we were.”
In other business, Main Street Pineville Director Jacob Roan told the council they had a great turnout on Saturday for their Repair the Square Community Clean-Up.
Madon said the city pool will definitely not be opening this year.
“I told you all last month that we were probably not going to open it. Now there is a chemical shortage on top of COVID and everything else so there’s no way we’re going to be able to open it this year,” he said.
He also said the city would be sending out letters to the owners of homes and buildings that are not up to code.
“People are breaking in and possibly making meth in a couple of them,” Madon said. “If the city doesn’t act and something happens, we could be held responsible for not enforcing codes.
“We’re also having a pretty bad situation with some trees that are out over the sidewalk and into the streets,” he said. “If the city cuts them we have to charge if we go on somebody’s property. We’ll be contacting those property owners first.”
Madon also announced that City Hall is officially re-opened as of Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.