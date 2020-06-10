Stolen pickup

Dixie Auto Sales reported this truck as stolen Sunday night. Two men were arrested in Knox Couny for the theft on Monday.

In regard to the stolen pickup truck posted Monday morning June 8th reported stolen from Dixie Auto Sales Sunday night June 7th, Knox County Ky deputies have arrested two individuals and charged them with the theft of the vehicle.  Bell County Deputy Frank Foster was in charge of the initial portion of the case.

We appreciate the help of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office in apprehending the suspects.

Arrested was 45 year old Steven Lonnie Merida and 51 year old Randy Merida, both of Flat Lick, Kentucky.

Steven Merida was charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000, persistent felony offender, and was served a fugitive warrant.

Randy Merida was charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000.

The two are being held in the Knox County Detention Center.

