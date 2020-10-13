Accident Scene

The Middlesboro Police Department and Ambulance Service respond to the scene of Monday night’s four-wheeler accident on Cumberland Avenue.

 Photo courtesy Ray Welch

Middlesboro Police and Ambulance Service responded to a serious accident on Cumberland Avenue between 25th and 28th Street Monday night.  

A four-wheeler collided with a vehicle and two juveniles on the four-wheeler were flown to UT Hospital with a serious injuries.

There were reports of a Middlesboro School Bus directly behind the accident, Superintendent Waylon Allen told WRIL the bus was not involved in the collision.

Responding to the scene was the Middlesboro Fire/EMS and Middlesboro Police Department.

We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you