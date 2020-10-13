Middlesboro Police and Ambulance Service responded to a serious accident on Cumberland Avenue between 25th and 28th Street Monday night.
A four-wheeler collided with a vehicle and two juveniles on the four-wheeler were flown to UT Hospital with a serious injuries.
There were reports of a Middlesboro School Bus directly behind the accident, Superintendent Waylon Allen told WRIL the bus was not involved in the collision.
Responding to the scene was the Middlesboro Fire/EMS and Middlesboro Police Department.
