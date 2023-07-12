The Bell County Fair runs from Wednesday through Saturday this week at the county fairgrounds in Fourmle.
Wednesday and Thursday are family nights with unlimited carnival rides for the $5 per person admission price. Kids two and under are free. The gates open at 5 p.m. and both nights the rides will go until around 10 p.m.
Friday will feature a concert and rodeo, both starting at 7 p.m. Gates will open at 5 p.m. with unlimited carnival rides — admission is $15 per person.
“Our concert is last year’s winner of American Idol, Noah Thompson, and this year’s American Idol finalist Colin Stough,” Fair Board President Rob Lincks said.
Saturday there is a Car Show starting at 9 a.m. then the gates will open for the carnival at 3 p.m. The rodeo starts at 7 p.m. Saturday’s admission price is $10 per person.
For more information see the Bell County Fair Facebook page.
