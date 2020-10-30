Bell County superintendend Tom Gambrel joined the school board in recognizing three teachers for earning Campbellsville University Excellence in Teaching Awards at last week’s meeting.
Page teacher Ashley Maguet, Bell Central teacher Thomas Heck and Bell County High School teacher Lauren Good all received the award. Good was not present at the meeting.
“These awards came out in the spring and because of COVID and all of the issues we’ve had we had not been able to recognize these individuals,” Gambrel said. “We’re very proud of our teachers and their accomplishments. My understanding is that they have to be nominated by their peers and it’s a great honor to be Campbellsville Teacher of Excellence.”
The board also took time to recognize several teachers, coaches, students and community members who took time to raise money and build a wheel chair ramp for BCHS student Kaden Saylor. Saylor had to have his lower leg amputated as he is dealing with bone cancer.
Those recognized included: Samantha Wilson, Teresa Hunter, Chasity Wilson, Kristy Patterson, Dalton Brummett, Taneisha Brummett,, T.J. Wheeler, Anthony Maxwell, Wayne Thacker, Kristy Patterson, Dudley Hilton, Amos McCreary, Aaron Dean, Tyson Thomas, Daniel Thomas, Brant Hoskins, Brody Patterson, Teddy Saylor, Kevin Partin, Johnny Brock, Johnny Brock Jr., and Robby Henson, though some were not present at the meeting. Those who were there are pictured on page A14.
“This is a group of people that took some time out and went above and beyond,” Gambrel said. “We have a young man that goes to Bell County High School and he developed cancer. He had to have the lower part of his leg removed. The house that he lives in is a nice home but it sets very high and has a lot of steps. I’m glad some people recognized that and took some initiative to build him a wheel chair ramp.
“I’m very proud of our people for going way beyond what is expected. There were people who organized things, there were businesses who donated and there were people on the ground that put the ramp together and built it on a Saturday. They made certain that when he got home from the hospital he had a way to get into his house. I’m very proud of this group and hopefully we didn’t miss anybody.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.