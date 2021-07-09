On Thursday, July 1, 2021, traffic stops were made on individuals believed by Appalachia Narcotics Investigations to be trafficking in controlled substances.
34-year-old Billy Griffin of Dayhoit, 24-year-old Roger Asher of Wallins Creek, and 46-year-old Christopher Saylor of Wallins Creek, were stopped on two separate traffic stops where substantial amounts of suspected crystal meth were discovered.
Both Asher and Saylor were stopped by Pineville Police Department and the Bell County Sheriff’s Office in Pineville where over 100 grams of suspected Crystal Methamphetamine was discovered.
Billy Griffin was stopped by the Kentucky State Police and Pineville Police Department on Log Mountain where over 50 grams of crystal meth was discovered. It is believed by ANI Detectives these drugs were coming back to Harlan County for distribution.
Asher and Saylor were charged with Trafficking in a controlled substance - 1st degree (greater than 2 grams Methamphetamine), and possession of a controlled substance - 2nd degree - drug unspecified. Both men also had outstanding warrants from Harlan County.
Griffin was arrested for DUI and trafficking in a controlled substance - 1st degree (greater than 2 grams Methamphetamine).
ANI was assisted by Officers Curtis Pingleton and Bill Matthews with Pineville Police Department, Sheriff Mitch Williams and Chief Deputy Doug Jordan with the Bell County Sherrif’s Department, Troopers Don Perry and Josh Messer with the Kentucky State Police Post 10, and Officer Nick Capps and his K9 partner Rahab with the Middlesboro Police Department.
Appalachia Narcotics Investigations is a multi-agency narcotics investigations unit consisting of detectives from the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office, Bell County Sheriff’s Office, Pineville Police Department and, the Kentucky State Police.
