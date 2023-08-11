Tuesday was the deadline for candidates to file to run for Bell County Circuit Court Judge and three local attorneys will be running for the position in a special election that will appear on the ballot this November. Danny Smith, Lisa Fugate and Keith Nagle will be vying to replace Robert Costanzo, who retired as Circuit Court Judge effective August 3rd. The winner will serve for the remaining seven years of the eight-year term. Here’s a brief introduction to each candidate:
3 file to run for Bell Circuit Court Judge
- By JAY COMPTON GM/Editor
