On Wednesday July 1, 2020 Middlesboro police arrested two individuals for robbery and killing an animal charges. On Tuesday, July 7, 2020 Middlesboro Officer Caleb Ayers arrested a third person in connection with these charges.
Now in custody at the Bell County Detention Center is 32-year-old David Miracle of Middlesboro. According to the citations from Officers Caleb Ayers and Ryan Collins, 37-year-old Justin Davis of Middlesboro, 18-year-old Kristina Williams of Pineville, and now David Miracle were charged for aiding/assisting others in committing robbery 1st degree against a victim on Chester Avenue.
The citations also state that in the course of the theft they used or threatened the immediate use of physical force with the intent to accomplish the theft.
All three have also been charged with complicity to commit torture on a dog/cat with serious physical injury or death when they assisted others in killing the robbery victim’s dog.
Justin Davis was also served a warrant for a parole violation. David Miracle was additionally charged with possession of controlled substance - 1st degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine).
While Davis has a total cash bond of $20,000 for his current charges, he is being held without bond for the parole violation.
Kristina Williams posted a cash bond of $10,000 on July 2nd and was released.
David Miracle is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.
More arrests are expected in this investigation.
