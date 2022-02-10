The Bell County Fiscal Court approved the hiring of five part-time ambulance drivers at their regular meeting on Tuesday. The move will increase the number of ambulances available at Bell EMS and is possible due to emergency modifications put in place by the Kentucky Board of Emergency Medical Services in January.
Before the emergency modification ambulance drivers had to be certified EMTs and staff shortages led to many rural counties — including Bell — experiencing limited ambulance coverage at times.
“We’re experiencing a health care worker shortage all over this country and emergency services is no exception to that,” Bell County Judge Executive Albey Brock explained following Tuesday’s meeting. “Part of what the state has done is open up the opportunity to have certified drivers that can take a paramedic with them. The ambulance drivers can assist versus them having to be a certified EMT.
“In this short gap this will allow us to provide a little better service. We’re just taking advantage of this opportunity the state has afforded us to do it differently than we have been doing it in the past.”
The court approved an addition to the Administrative Code with the job description and position of part-time Ambulance Driver with a starting pay of $7.25 per hour and a part-time Emergency Medical Responder with a starting pay of $7.50 per hour. Also approved was the hiring of Joseph Raines, Alex Jones, Derek Jones, Brandon Wilson and Adrian Carpenter as part-time ambulance drivers effective Feb. 10.
The emergency modifications run through April and Brock said they are expected to be extended at that time.
In addition, the court approved hiring Lucas Miracle and Eddie Johnson as part-time EMTs and changing Tristan Neal from full-time EMT to part-time EMT.
During audience participation, Magistrate Eddie Saylor asked about the progress being made at the wildlife center.
Brock said it was “coming up out the ground and it looks like they’re building a mall up there.” He added that everything was on schedule and updates with pictures can be found at www.boonesridge.com.
Earlier in Tuesday’s meeting Jeromy Killion, who is running against Brock for Judge-Executive, again said the county’s ambulance service was running only one truck most of the time.
“I have the documentation from the state, Bell County and everywhere,” he said. “This is an argument we shouldn’t be having. Industry standards clear across the board — Bell is way behind. Knox, Whitley, Louisville, Middlesboro, nobody runs just one truck.
“Everybody will tell you I have a problem with the Ambulance Service. I do not. I have a problem with the administration because of the way it has been ran.”
Killion said he worked with ambulances for 23 years and that his wife is currently a paramedic with the Bell Ambulance Service. He said his concern was that if his wife was on a run and her ambulance wrecked, who is going to come and get her?
Brock said it would be Middlesboro or Knox County and that the county didn’t run only one ambulance all of the time.
“Everybody in this country knows that there’s a shortage in the health care industry and we’ve been dealing with this for years,” Brock said to Killion. “Some of what you’re saying, yes we’re having a hard time with staff. Some of that is because of pay but it is being addressed. You’ve made your point, but you make it sound like if somebody calls 911 they’re not going to get an ambulance and that’s not true.
“Our response times are as good or better than anybody’s and that’s a testimony to the employees of the Middlesboro Fire Department, Bell EMS, and to our friends in Knox County.”
Brock said the county was doing what they could to address their staffing issues and mentioned the addition of drivers.
“There is a shortage, but nobody else except Bell County has this problem anywhere around here,” Killion said. “There’s a shortage of people but they will pay their people and have at least two trucks staffed everywhere.”
He then spoke directly to the magistrates.
“I’ve argued with him (Brock) enough. Your job is to hold him accountable,” Killion said. “You all have to get this ambulance service in order. There will always be an ambulance sent to somebody in this county or anywhere, it’s the time frame it takes . . . it’s people’s lives.”
Magistrate Glenn Webb, a former ambulance worker, said he was for getting the best coverage possible for all of the people in the county .
“I do think the people that are running the county (EMS) are trying to do the best they can,” he said. “I’m not saying this just to go against you, and you may know something I don’t, but from what I’ve seen they are doing the best they can.”
In other business, the court:
— approved payment to Jones Excavating in the amount of $52,000.00 for the Fern Lake project, which was funded through FEMA;
— approved payment to Jones Excavating in the amount of $43,680.00 for the Poff Mountain project;
— hired Jodi Risner as Sheriff’s Deputy pending testing;
— accepted checks in the amount of $268,829.23 from Sheriff Mitch Williams and in the amount of $17,050.86 from County Clerk Debbie Gambrel.
