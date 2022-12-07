The Bell County Sheriff’s Department has made five arrests in November 2022 after lengthy investigations into drug trafficking in the area. The investigations, led by Chief Deputy Jared Smith and Sgt. Frank Foster resulted in the arrest of:
55-year-old Tammy Baker of Newtown, 3 counts - Trafficking Meth < 2 grams
Baker was additionally charged with receiving stolen property, possession of controlled substance – 1st degree, 2nd offense (Methamphetamine), and possession of controlled substance – 3rd degree (drug unspecified).
35-year-old Ronald Helton of Newtown, 2 counts Trafficking Meth < 2 grams
Helton was additionally charged with possession of controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine) and possession of Marijuana.
51-year-old Hershel Knuckles of Newtown - 1 count Trafficking Meth < 2 grams
39-year-old Crystal Sturgill of Wallsend - 2 counts Trafficking Meth < 2 grams
27-year-old Michael Payne of Kettle Island - 3 counts Trafficking Meth < 2 grams
Payne was additionally charged with possession of controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine) and he was served with 4 warrants.
The Bell County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by Operation Unite. More charges and arrests are pending.
