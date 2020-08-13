The Middlesboro Roho Club’s annual fishing tournament is scheduled to be held this Saturday at Beach Island Marina.
The tournament is typically held in May each year to raise money for the annual shopping spree held in December but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, “social distancing” had to be enforced pushing the fishing tournament back until this Saturday.
This will be the 50th annual fishing tournament and the decision to postpone it came after several days of extensive discussion between club officers and numerous members of the long-time charitable organization. The postponement was made in the interest of the health and safety of participants, club members, other personnel involved with the event, and also remain in-line with state and federally mandated rules and regulations that were in place.
In addition to the change in date, club member Alex Cook explained that another difference of this year’s tournament is that it will now be held as a one-day event due to circumstances surrounding the change of date.
“The scales will open Saturday August 15th at 8:00 a.m. and close at three o’clock that afternoon”, said Cook. “We will then announce the fish prizes, conduct our live drawing for all door prizes, and then close the event with a drawing for a chance to win $50,000.”
Following this year’s tournament, proceeds from the event will be calculated and used with additional donations, to take children from the Tri-State Area on a shopping spree to buy items such as clothes, toys, and shoes they wouldn’t otherwise receive if not for the efforts of the Roho organization.
Since approximately 1970 the Roho Fishing Tournament has been held the first weekend of May to coincide with the running of the Kentucky Derby. Beach Island Marina, who serves as host of the tournament, was more than willing to accommodate the group with another date so they can continue the tradition.
Cook asks that the community please continue to support the organization with purchasing tickets and sponsoring children.
Nearly two decades ago, the suggestion was made to implement a “child sponsor” program. The cost to sponsor a child would be $150.00 dollars, or 30 tickets, with $110.00 dollars going for clothes and $40.00 for toys during the shopping spree. Once voted upon and approved, that idea took the organization’s efforts to serve from less than 100 area children, to more than 300 in only a few years.
In 2019, through individual ticket sales, the child sponsor program, and the support of local businesses, organizations, and area residents, the Roho Fishing Tournament raised nearly $50,000.00 dollars, with 328 children sponsored from schools in Kentucky, Tennessee, and Virginia, which include five area counties. The grade school children are selected by educators and school administrators from each individual school.
To view photos of last year’s tournament or to see door prize winners, you can visit their website at rohofishing.org, or visit their Facebook page at Roho Charitable Trust.
