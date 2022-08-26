Bell County 4-H youth recently attended camp at JM Feltner Memorial 4-H Camp in London, KY. A record breaking 79 individuals from Bell County attended 4-H Camp this year.
Bell County 4-H Agent Brian Good would like to thank the following for their generous donations that allowed local youth the opportunity to attend 4-H Camp: Bell County Kentucky Farm Bureau, Middlesboro Lions Club, ARH Middlesboro, Sunshine Homemaker’s Club, Pineville Lions Club, Robbins Recycling and Bell County Extension District Board. A special thanks also goes to Superintendent Tom Gambrel and Bell County Schools for their use of school buses for transportation to and from camp, Bell Whitley Head Start for their assistance during registration and Pineville First Baptist Church for the use of their facilities during registration.
