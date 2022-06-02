The 91st Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival overcame a wet start and even some storm damage in the cove Friday morning to put on a truly “enchanted celebration” for the city of Pineville and all of its guests.
“It has been exciting, adventurous to say the least,” 2022 KMLF General Chairperson Ashley Madon Sizemore said. “I guess we can go down in history and talk about this weekend like we always do at future festivals.
“There are pages and pages of names in that program and everybody in there has done something to contribute. There is no way to ever repay people for continuously doing the jobs they do on this weekend — no detail is ever too big or too small. If it wasn’t for those volunteers this festival couldn’t take place. I truly want to thank each and everyone of them.”
Thursday’s opening concert was moved inside the PHS gym due to the rainy weather, but Dylan Scott and opening acts Dylan Marlowe and Tim Goodin put on a terrific show in front of an energetic crowd.
After some clean up on Friday morning, the events in town went off without a hitch. Harlan Independent’s Lily Clare Dickenson was crowned the 2022 KMLF Princess on Friday evening, the skies cleared for Saturday’s Gala Parade featuring grand marshal Jordan Smith and the Laurel Cove amphitheater was as beautiful as ever as Morgan Warren from Union College was crowned as the 2022 KMLF Queen by Gov. Andy Beshear.
Warren, who is the daughter of Steve and Jennifer Warren of Barbourville, said she immediately started crying when she learned she had been chosen as this year’s queen.
“I’m so thankful, so blessed,” she said. “This has been the best weekend, I’ve really had a great time. I’ve made so many new friends and all of the girls have been awesome. They’re all amazing.”
Warren said she felt is was an honor for all of the queen and princess candidates to be chosen by their schools.
“I really wanted to be able represent Union College and represent them well,” she said. “Being the queen is an honor and it’s just an awesome feeling.”
Warren is a Biology major and plans to become a pharmacist.
Gov. Beshear praised all of the young women who participated.
“It is strong, smart, young women participating, being good role models for those who will come after them,” he said.
He added that it great to be a part of one of Kentucky’s oldest traditions.
“It’s a chance for people to spend the weekend together in something that’s positive, and, with everything we’ve gone through in the past couple years, having a positive weekend is a pretty great thing,” Beshear said.
This year’s princess, Lily Clare Dickenson, is the daughter of John and Heather Dickenson of Harlan. She said becoming the KMLF princess is been a dream come true.
“It’s been a dream of mine since I was a really little girl. It means the world to me,” she said. “My boyfriend is from Pineville so I’ve got to spend a lot of time over here in the last two years and see all of the work put into the festival. The last few days have been absolutely crazy busy, but I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.