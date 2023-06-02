“Embrace Traditions” was the theme of the 92nd Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival and 2023 KMLF General Chair Lindsey Roan Ross embodied that theme by continuing a family legacy of leading the festival.
“I want to thank everyone for their kind wordS, love and prayers that we have received throughout the weekend since the passing of my mamaw, Gerri,” she said during her speech at Sunday’s breakfast. “This weekend meant so much to her and I know she has been guiding me through every step of the way.
“I can also hear the voice of my papaw Stud staying: ‘Better than ever.’ I truly believe that with everyone’s hard work this year it has been better than ever. I’m proud to carry on the legacy and tradition that they have instilled in me. My hope is that everyone, new or old, plans to carry on these traditions for many years to come.”
