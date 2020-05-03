Two years ago a family member started having some breathing problems due to allergies and mold. I bought a new air purifier for $60.00. It helped quite a bit in the house. The information on the purifier claimed that I would be able to rid my “home of up to 99% of harmful airborne particles and breathe easier. Proven to reduce airborne: pollens, smoke, bacteria, per dander, allergens, dust.” It had a filter “using silver ions to inhibit growth of germs and bacteria.”
Now let’s fast forward to COVID-19 days. It is scam time on the pure air front. The same unit I bought two years ago only added one word to its advertisement. It still uses silver ions but they now inhibit viruses as well as germs and bacteria. It’s priced now at $180.00. Its price may have tripled, but its claims are still realistic. It will “inhibit” growth of the bad stuff. I don’t know who would buy one because competition for potency has increased.
The ad for a different purifier calls it a VIRUS ELIMINATING FILTERLESS AIR PURIFIER, but the small print underneath says an independent testing lab showed it removed only 97% of airborne viruses. You can get it, in Bronze, for $499.95.
Inhibiters are cheaper, then you can have your choice of an “eliminator” or a “destroyer”. Officially the destroyer is called a VIRUS, MOLD, AND GERM DESTROYING AIR AND SURFACE SANITIZER It works on NASA space shuttle technology. It uses nickel ions and not silver ones, plain white, $499.95.
We are supposed to stay home until the pandemic slows down, but if you are traveling, there is magic for you also. It’s the “Virus Eliminating Rechargeable Personal Air Purifier”. You wear it on a lanyard around your neck. It eliminates all the bad stuff that may get within three feet of your head. It emits “over two million negative ions every second. They attach to viruses, bacteria and molds, and moves them so they fall to positively charged surfaces” like your shirt, laptop, or to the floor.
One day when we were traveling in the rain forests of Bolivia, we met an elder of the village. He wore a fine silver chain necklace that had a dog’s tooth and a chicken leg bone hanging on it. I asked him if those two things had any special meaning. He said they were for his personal protection from the millions of evil spirits swirling around his head trying to get inside his body to make him sick or even kill him. The spirit of the dog chases the ghost of the chicken which confuses the evil spirits and they fall to the ground so he can step on them. He demonstrated his ritual dance that would eliminate and destroy all the bad spirits on the ground.
