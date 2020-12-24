This special season brings out the best in most of us. The thoughts of a gift for someone or from someone. Christmas, to the young, is always a joy and, in our later years, it becomes a treasured memory for recollection.
My father was killed by rockfall in a mine in 1942. I was the youngest of 9, with 6 still at home. There was no welfare or food stamps in those days so monies — for anything more than necessities — was scarce. Our gifts were mostly the things of such as clothing, a new blanket or maybe a couple of new lead pencils (5 cents) for school. The hanging of a stocking, on the fireplace mantel, did sometimes, receive an apple/orange and a stick of peppermint candy. The older kids always tried to get Moma a new item for the kitchen or a couple of combs for her hair. In those years, she “put her hair up in a bun.”
A great amount of our joy and memories came from Moma. We experienced her labor and love for her children. We knew she was the very best cook in the world and each of us came to wonder how many meals she prepared on that large coal/wood cook stove! I often recall, so well, the large kitchen cabinet with the pull down flour bin. It had a roll-up door to hide her spices and etc. and the large pull-out porcelin counter top. Here she prepared our biscuits, corn bread, and dumplings for our pinto beans, potatoes and the chicken (when we could get one!) Also, here, she prepared two each lemon and butterscotch pies and a blackberry cake with caramel icing. The boys had picked blackberries (Moma did the canning) and gathered, hulled and dried walnuts/hickory nuts. I recall how the sister next to me and myself would sit in front of the grate, as we listened to our upright radio, and crack 30-36 of the nuts. We tried to get the largest of their kernels to place on top of the chocolate, peanut butter and sea foam candy that Moma was busy making in her kitchen.
Then, with everyone but her in bed, Moma would make a huge pan of the best “Brew Rabbit” gingerbread and place it in the bottom compartment of that dear old cabinet. As soon as I awoke, I could smell that gingerbread. I can almost smell it now!
Aah! So many memories of a home so full of warmth and love. I believe this is the reason for this season. Our love for one another and His love for us through the gift of His son, Jesus. What better gifts than these?
Thank you Lord.
Sincerely,
Frank and Phyllis Hall
