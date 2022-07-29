Bo said, “It’s about that time of year again. Humans are moaning and complaining already.”
Spot, the Dalmatian, answered, “Humans always complain about the weather. What is it this time? Is it too hot, too cold, too wet, too dry, or all of them?”
Bo, the big, shaggy, sheep dog said, “Half of them, too hot and too humid – the Dog Days of August.”
Spot said, “What’s to complain about? The Dog Days of August can’t be beat. They’re the best days of the year. We get to lie around all day in the shade. I love to wallow down in the cool dirt on my belly, and then we can run around and sing all night.”
Bo said, “Humans say we bark and not sing.. You only know five notes anyway. You can’t carry a tune in a wheelbarrow.”
Spot said, “You’re no Pavarotti yourself. You sound like a frog croaking from the bottom of a rain barrel.”
Bo said, “I’ll take that as a compliment. We sleep all day, sing all night, and they feed us. We lead a dog’s life. Isn’t it wonderful? What’s wrong with humans anyway?”
Spot said, “They see us panting and think we’re hurting or almost ready to have a heart attack from the heat when it is just our air conditioning system at work.”
Bo said, “That’s part of their problem. We have AC built in, but they have to build houses, cars, stores and all kinds of buildings with it added on. I heard one of them say that AC is bad for your health and could kill you.”
Spot said, “That sounds like some far out conspiracy theory.”
Bo said, “Stop your yapping. You didn’t let me finish. It’s not really the AC that does it, but the shock of going from hot to cold, or cold to hot, at the opening of a door. If you are out in a hot parking lot with the temp near 100, and go into your office building with a temp of 65, the shock could give you a heart attack. Or the other way – at the end of the day you go from 65 to the oven of your car, you could damage your heart.”
Spot said, “My dear depressing brother, humans have invented a lifestyle to avoid those discomforts. It’s wall-to-wall AC, almost like us, except they don’t get to rub their bellies in the dirt. It’s always 70 degrees for them. They man starts his car by remote to cool it off. He works in an air conditioned office and shops in air conditioned stores. He feels his life would be perfect if he could figure out a way to stay cool while waking the 15 feet from his car to his house.”
Bo said, “How do you know so much? You sleep all day.”
Spot said, “Humans think that, but I’m watching them all the time. Humans are more interesting and idiotic than most TV shows.”
Bo said, It’s worse than idiotic. They whine all the time about the Dog Days of August, and never get out of their AC bubbles to really experience it. They must envy us.”
