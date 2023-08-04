“Put on your old grey bonnet with the blue ribbons on it, and we’ll hitch Ol Dobbin to the shay…” Dobbin is a horse and a shay is a buggy. They are going to ride “through fields of clover” on their way to their wedding anniversary. The mechanics of romance have changed since the horse and buggy days. Now, a man might sing, “Let me call you Chevy, I’m in love with you. Let me hear you whisper that you have the gasoline. Keep the headlights burning and your hands upon the wheel. Let me call you Chevy, I’m in love with my old pickup truck.”
His woman says, “You take better care of that truck than you do of me!’
Things have changed in other ways also. On a long trip, the child would keep asking, “Are we there yet?” There might be many answers but the modern one is, “Not yet, we still have two more Dollar Generals to pass.”
But let’s get on with the story for today:
Walt came in and said, “Hey Sis, I’m sorry I missed supper tonight. I had a date.”
Sis said, “A what? A date? You’ve never had a date in your life before. You don’t even know how to spell it.”
Walt said, “Now don’t be sarcastic! I’m serious. I was on a date at the Concert-in-the-Park tonight. It was free.”
“Well, that’s your style anyway. You may make a believer out of me. You’re tighter than Gorilla Glue.”
“Sis, you’ve got me all wrong. I appreciate good music. It was a genre I wanted to hear and learn more of. It enhanced my musical repertoire.”
“Genre and repertoire? And all in one sentence! Geez, now my brother’s a Latin scholar.”
“Nice try, but the words are French. Now if you can control yourself for a minute, I’ll make you green with envy for what you missed.
She supplied the lawn chairs. A panoply of people spread out on the grass of the park. Strobe lights flashed. Super powered amps boomed and banged in the quiet summer night. In the first song, the blue sequined gowns of the four women flashed and sparkled in the long rays of the setting sun. As fast as the women finished singing, four guys in neat tuxedos came on. Their song lasted long enough for the women to change costume and come back in short dresses. It was wall-to-wall music with no time for chatter. The neat tuxedos changed to flannel shirts hanging over short jeans, with magnificent Afros on top.
The back up band had a silver trumpet, sweet tenor saxophone, steady drums, solid electronic bass, and driving keyboard. It was Motown in motion.”
Walt continued, “I know how to do a date, so I took her out to eat after the concert. There were Food Trucks in the back, and I always say ‘support your local merchants’. I wanted to get out of the crowd before it got completely dark so we got two tacos. The plan was to stop and eat at a some quiet place down the road. Five miles down the road we found a good place. We ate our tacos by moonlight in the quiet of a Dollar General parking lot.”
