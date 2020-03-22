To: Faculty, staff, and parents of the Middlesboro Independent School District
To comply with Governor Andy Beshear’s request, the Middlesboro Independent Schools will be out of session through Friday, April 17, 2020. We will continue to monitor the situation regarding COVID-19 and the Governor’s suggested protocols as they are released.
Governor Beshear has repeatedly stressed the importance of social distancing and allowing employees to telecommute when possible. In compliance with these requests, I am asking employees of each school and the district office to work in the buildings on a rotational basis. We need as few employees as possible in the building at one time and those who can telecommute should do so as often as possible. There will be someone in each building daily should anyone need to contact the school or district.
Safety of our students and employees is of the upmost importance to me and the members of the Middlesboro Board of Education. I appreciate the Board’s support in these decisions and the proactive measures they are taking to insure the welfare of our employees and students. Our feeding program will continue to operate on a daily basis. Words cannot express how thankful I am to our food service workers and others assisting with the feeding program. The food service workers from the three area school districts (Bell County, Middlesboro Independent, and Pineville Independent) are working diligently to feed the children of Bell County with no consideration given to where they attend school. Please thank them when you see them and I hope when this ordeal has passed, we can somehow show them our appreciation.
Sincerely,
Waylon Allen
Superintendent, MIS
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.