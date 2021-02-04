Blankenship-vaccine

Bell Central principal Jennifer Blankenship receives her COVID-19 vaccination at Middlesboro ARH Hospital. The state has contraced with ARH to provide the vaccine to school systems.

“We’re thankful that the Department of Public Health assigned vaccines for educators early in the process so that we can get our children back in school,” Bell County superintendent Tom Gambrel said. “We really miss them and we’re excited for the day when we can get them back in and get some continuity for them.”

The second round of vaccines should be given out near the end of February.

