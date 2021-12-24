Eli came in and said, “Won’t be no white Christmas this year. It’s Christmas Eve and the temp is 65.”
Maude said, “Where’s that big, wonderful tree you went out to cut. My brother and his kids are coming over to help us decorate. They put their tree up last week.”
“Well good for Mr. Perfect. I came back for my saw. That axe stuff looks wonderful on Christmas cards, but it sure messes up the tree.”
“If you would sharpen your axe more than once every five years, it wouldn’t be so messy.”
“Now wife, I’ll saw you the prettiest tree you’ve ever seen.”
“That’s what you said last year.”
“I’ve been out scouting and found a beauty just across the pasture fence at the edge of the woods.”
“I’ll bet. You take Sarah with you. She’s 10 and has more sensitive, aesthetic sensibilities than you do.”
“Aesthetic what! Where’d you learn them big words, from big brother?”
“You’re a good man Elijah Nitrap, but sometimes you exasperate me. Go get your saw and Sarah.”
As they hiked up the hilly pasture, Sarah asked, “How do they keep track of all this land? If we own the land, who owns the grass and daisies? Who owns the trees? There sure are a lot of them.”
“I guess our neighbor does, honey, but he’s got thousands of them. He won’t starve and go hungry, if we cut one of them. His wife is welcome to come over here and pick wildflowers any time she wants to. Look just up there past that fence post, right on the edge of the woods in the sunshine. It looks perfect to me.”
They crossed the fence and circled the tree. Sarah said, “It looks good to me, except some of those lower branches are ratty looking. You’ll have to cut them off.”
“I was going to do that anyway to get to the trunk to make a clean cut with the saw.” He bent over and pulled some of the branches aside. A whirring, rattling sound came from the branches. Eli’s scream came next. The sunning rattlesnake hit him on the head.
He grabbed the twisting snake before it could hit him again and shouted, “Scoot down that hill, child and tell Mom to get up here with the truck and you call the ER and tell them I’m a-comin.”
The phone in the ER rang. The operator said, “Dig out your anti-venom stuff. You’ve got a rattlesnake bite coming in.”
“In December? One of them preachers again?”
“No, the man was stealing a Christmas tree. He got a surprise. The snake was sunning on the branches.”
The truck screeched to a halt and Eli started to get out. Maude said, “Leave the snake in the truck. I know a rattlesnake when I see one. You don’t need evidence.”
The ER Doctor said, “You are lucky you were wearing a hat. The fangs didn’t get in very far, but you sure tore your scalp on the branches.” She took 15 stitches and sent him home.
(This story is true. My wife was the Doctor on call at Whitesburg ARH when Eli came in.)
