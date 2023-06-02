Members of large families learn tolerance because the larger the family, the better the chance to have to live with a wide variety of personalities and views. Family relations and loyalty hold even political and religious differences in check. At the same time, every family seems to have a strange member, an odd ball, a colorful member. We hear, “Oh, that’s crazy Uncle Harry. We never know what he might do or say.” Sometimes the designation is not flattering, “He’s the family idiot!”
I met a Crazy Uncle Harry type recently. He had some valid concerns about the state of the world and some good answers. His strangeness is that he does have some good answers to the world’s problems, but they don’t fit the questions. Like most of us, he would like some serious debate on real issues by the presidential candidates, but he has already made up his mind and has the man. He says we need a third party and he has the perfect candidate.
He says, “Zelinsky for President – a Proven leader! There would be no question about his position on Russia. His people die daily at their hands. Russia is the enemy.”
He goes on, “The rich, the Super PACs buy elections all the time. We could just buy Zelinsky from the Ukranians. They could use the billions of dollars to fund arms to fight their war. And don’t worry about a running mate for Zelinsky. A goatherd in southern Lebanon followed his animals into an unknown cave opening and found the Lost Garden of Eden. At least, that’s what went viral on Facebook recently. In the Lost Garden, they found Adam’s grave. There was enough of the first man’s DNA left for them to clone. He would be the perfect running mate for Zelinsky. I can see it now – WE’VE GOT YOU COVERED FROM THE START, From, A to Z.”
(Personally, I disagree with Crazy Uncle Harry. Adam does not have the best reputation for following God’s ways. He was influenced by a woman and his kids were nothing but trouble. It might be better to go with state of the art technology and create an AI for his running mate. If that’s too scary, my second choice would be Honest Abe. Either way, A to Z would still work) Crazy Harry says, “What’s the problem? Vice Presidents don’t do anything anyway. They might as well be Artificial.”
But that’s enough of politics. Harry got into big trouble when he missed his wife’s birthday. He contemplated the whole birthday traditions thing in his usual creative way. He came up with the perfect, at least he felt it was perfect, answer. He said, “The Birthday of our country is July 4. We are members of this great American family, so we will make July 4 the birth day for you, and me, and everybody, no matter what day you were born. It should be the biggest party ever seen. Stock up now on candles and cake mix for there will be supply chain issues at the start. Christians celebrate the birth of Christ in December. Jesus is part of the family, so we could have Christmas in July as well.”
Uncle Harry is an interesting guy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.