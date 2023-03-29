Pineville senior Abby Jackson signed last Wednesday to continue her track career at Union College.
“It’s a very exciting. I’ve always wanted to do a sport in college,” she said. “I’m just happy to know I’ll be playing track in college and I hope to achieve my dreams as much as possible and make my parents proud.”
She plans to study Radiology at Union.
Pineville superintendent Russell Thompson hosted Jackson’s signing ceremony in the PHS Commons.
“We’re very proud of you, very proud of the effort you have giving while you’ve been here and very proud of the young lady that you have become,” he said to Jackson.
PHS track coach Luke Gilly praised the work Jackson has put in with his team.
“Abby is the ideal example of hard work and overcoming any obstacle that gets in the way,” he said. “I’ve only coached her a year and a half and had her in class. She’s the type of kid that never misses an assignment or misses a workout. She just does anything you ask her do and does a phenomenal job at it. I couldn’t be more proud of her.”
Union track coach Chris Jelks said Gilly first told him about Jackson during a track meet at North Laurel last season.
“Usually when he tells me about somebody I know it’s true. I watched her and immediately I knew that this was someone I could see running in college,” he said. “We’ve talked a lot about some strategies to get her even faster and I know she’s a hard worker and she’s ready to get started.”
Jackson will start out running the 400 and 200 meter runs.
