Abe Clark, age 74, of Middlesboro, KY, passed away at the UT Medical Center in Knoxville, TN, on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. He was born on February 4, 1947, the son of the late Floyd and Janie Cox Clark.
Abe was of the Pentecostal faith. He was always outside, and he loved hunting and guns. He worked very hard to support his family and loved them all dearly.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Minnie Settle, Zora Mosley, Sally Mosley, Tilda Tancredi, Ola Pace, Dorothy Eads and Patricia Paul.
He is survived by his loving wife, Joni Clark of Middlesboro, KY;
Son, Abe Matthew Clark; Daughters, Megan Clark, Ashley Carter, Catherine Easter and Cassandra Carter; 6 Grandchildren; Siblings, Rosie Fleemon and Charles Clark; Special cousin and friend, Mitchel Perry; Close friends, Zora Miracle and Carl Cobbs; and a host of many other relatives and friends.
Graveside services were held on Friday, July 16, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens in Middlesboro, Kentucky with Rev. Dale Turner presiding.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may take the form of donations to the Cawood Funeral Home to assist the family with final expenses.
Online condolences and guestbook are available at www.cawoodfh.com
Cawood Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
