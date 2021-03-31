Abigale Brooke Goins, 16 of Middlesboro, passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at her home. She was born on February 1, 2005 in Pineville, a daughter of Clinton Crit Goins, Jr. She was a sophomore at Middlesboro High School.
She is survived by her father, Clinton Goins, Jr.; sister, Emilee Madison Goins; paternal grandmother, Patricia Ann Goins; aunt and uncle, Tracy Lynn and Tommy Johnston; first cousins, Matthew Caleb Brooks, William Thomas Johnston, Isabella Grace Johnston and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family received friends on Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 12:30 PM until 2:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home in Pineville, which is honored to serve the Goins family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.
