It’s a known fact that everybody loves a winner. It’s always been that way, one might say forever and ever. Winners never give up. Nothing ever stops them. Norma Vincent Peale had a recipe for winning. You tell yourself, “Every day in every way the world is getting better and better.” “Absolutely!” says a young friend of mine. It’s a 24 hour, all day attitude.”
A client said to me about his wife, “I’ll be completely honest with you, Jim, she talks with her mom on the phone every day forever. She never tends the kids. Dirty dishes are always in the sink. I can never get her off Facebook, but I love her with all my heart. I’ll never stop loving her.”
When he got done with his little confused speech, I went back to his first words and asked, “COMPLETELY honest?” What’s the difference between complete honesty and the regular old plain kind? It sounds as if you have not been truthful with me.”
“No, no, that’s not what I meant. I was just trying to tell you everything that’s going on. Nothing ever goes right with us. We always get into an argument. There’s never any peace and quiet. All kinds of stuff keeps happening. We used to go bowling. We would always go every Thursday night. She got to be absolutely the best woman bowler in town. I never really liked bowling, but I was OK with it. We always enjoyed getting out. Last week I suggested we might start up again, and do you know what she said? She said, “Bowling? I hated every minute of it. Everybody smoked. I couldn’t go up for my turn in the lane without stumbling through all the beer cans. I always got a headache from the infernal, eternal noise.” What am I supposed to do with her? I’m completely at my wit’s end.”
“Absolutely!” I replied in frustration. I thought to myself, “Is this guy going to go on forever>” and then I realized that I had been caught up in his in his constant absolutes and negatives. I was thinking exactly what I was going to tell him to stop doing. I was upset with myself. I paused to get back on track and he said, “”You OK? You’re awfully quiet.”
I apologized and launched into my explanation of how my silence and his talking connected. “A healthy relationship thrives on good communication. Blocks to understanding rise and couples must deal with them. One major block you two have comes from always using the family of words I call ‘absolutes’. They are used to win an argument, and not to resolve a problem. They always accuse the other of doing wrong. Some are: always, every day, all the time, forever, 24/7, never, nothing, completely, and even eternally. I call these the heavy artillery in a fight, except you might win the argument and lose the relationship. So, my friend, let’s get rid of those word blocks. Take the pledge: “I’ll never use absolutes again.” (End of story)
To my readers; I have given you a list of absolutes. Go back through all the article and circle all the members of the absolute family that I have used. 62 will be an absolutely perfect score.
