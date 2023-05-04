When I do relationship counseling and anger management, I know that the clients do not want to have strife and arguments in their homes and with their loved ones. They have good intentions. They want to live in peace and harmony, but somehow things don’t work right. The most common scenario has the man and woman recognizing a problem, so they say, “Let’s sit down after supper like two fully grown adults and discuss it.” After two sentences, the fight and arguments begin again. They don’t want this to happen, but the fire is lit.
What happened? They used fighting words without realizing it. Here is a sample conversation with the toxic words in capitals. He says, He says, “It’s about the van. I was late for work today. WHY do YOU ALWAYS leave me with an empty tank? YOU don’t need to.”
She catches the spark and ignites the gasoline, “Don’t tell me what I NEED to do, Mr. Perfect! YOU NEVER clean up after yourself. WHY do YOU ALWAYS leave me with a mess? YOU don’t NEED to”. Eight out of those 27 words fan the fire and things get hot.
What’s happening? WHY and YOU used in that combination accuse the other of having something wrong with them. The words pass judgement. They accuse. It’s as if in court, judges would pass sentence without hearing the testimony or the evidence.
Then the accused in our story gets defensive, angry
and fires back with her own accusations. The emotion of anger takes over. Instead of a discussion of the problem, the point now becomes to win an argument. In order to win, each side will resort to more and more toxic ways to show that the other is worse, more irresponsible, than they are. Ammunition for the war abounds: ALWAYS, EVER, FOREVER, UNCONDITIONAL, UNLIMITED, NOTHING, NEVER, ALL, EVERYDAY, ALL NIGHT. When a man says, “YOU are ALWAYS talking to YOUR Mom on the phone”, he is not stating a fact. She is not on the phone 24/7. He is expressing his feelings about her, but ALWAYS makes it come out as an accusation. She answers, “But who plays video games ALL night?”
At weddings, absolutes abound: “Our love is FOREVER. I will love you UNCONDITIONALLY. This ring symbolizes PERFECT love. There is the traditional unstated absolute: “Till death do us part”. The old pop song says, “I’ll be loving YOU, ALWAYS; with a love that’s true, ALWAYS.”
I call these words “The Absolute Family”. We don’t realize that they express deep emotions, intense feelings, when we use them, sometimes in love and often in hate. They are wonderful expressions in a loving relationship. Let’s keep them there and increase the joy, passion, peace, and goodness in our world. Would that be a good thing? ABSOLUTELY !
