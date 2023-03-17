When we talk ,we use words. (Brilliant statement, Jim W., but bear with me folks). We use words in communication of two kinds. One is for information, “It’s going to rain.” The other expresses feelings, “I love rainy days”. Some words carry negative feelings like war, abuse, and hate. Others are positive, “Good morning sunshine, smile”.
Communication breaks down and turns into an argument when words become weapons of war used to attack the other person. Words spoken in the anger of an argument drive emotional abuse. People will “lose it” and say anything to win an argument, because the point is now to win. They will say things they will later regret, even though they have the last word and “win”.
Arguments usually begin with an accusation, “Why did you do that? There’s something wrong with you.” The accused does two things – gets defensive and makes a counter accusation, “Why did you do something worse?” The fire is lit. The flames catch, and the intended reasonable discussion becomes angry shouting.
As the battle progresses, more fire power is needed. Both sides call up the heavy artillery, the bombs, and missiles. They bring in the absolute family: “You NEVER have time for me. You’re ALWAYS tending the kid.” “Why do you talk with your Mom EVERYDAY, ALL day long?” “Woman, don’t you EVER shut up?” Absolutes are used for self-putdowns, “NOTHING good EVER happens in my life.”
Absolutes sometimes sound like good advice. The young girl is getting married and her Mother tells her, “Don’t worry if EVERYTHING isn’t perfect. It’s normal for ALL couples to argue.” Should it be considered normal to expect arguments? Should Mama’s program their daughters to expect fighting. An argument and a fight are the same thing – ya gotta win! How do people define “normal”? EVERYBODY does it. Absolutes make wonderful excuses for us to do what we want to do. Even if everybody is actually doing it, it is not the best way to determine right from wrong.
The absolute family of words belongs to whiners and losers. The loser just bought a used car and what does he expect? “EVERYTHING ALWAYS goes wrong with ALL the cars I have EVER owned”.
If we see absolutes as factual information, we know they are lies. Absolutes express feelings, not facts. In the heat of an argument we are telling the truth of how we feel. So to tell the truth of how we feel we need to use only the two words, “I feel”: “I feel you never have time for me”. “I feel like you spend too much time talking to your Mom.” “I felt like we would never get out of there because you kept on talking with the teacher.” “I am feeling down today because it seems as if everything is going wrong. I know it is not, but that’s how I feel”.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.