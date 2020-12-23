On Sunday evening December 20, 2020 just before 6:30 pm there was a single vehicle accident down an embankment just off of Highway 25E near the Pineville Water Treatment Plant.
The vehicle subsequently caught fire and the driver of the vehicle was unable to make it out of the vehicle and was pronounced dead by Bell County Deputy Coroner Don Horton.
Mr. Horton has identified the driver as 37 year old Lisa Smith Vasby of Middlesboro.
The cause of the accident has yet to be released but is being investigated by Bell County Deputy Sgt. Patrick Brooks.
Responding to the scene was Bell County EMS, Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy’s Jake Perry, Adam Southern, and Major Edwards, Bell County Volunteer Fire Department, Middlesboro Fire/EMS, and MPD Officer Dakota Torstrick.
