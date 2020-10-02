Ben Goodin

Ben Goodin

Tragedy struck the Pineville and Bell County community Tuesday morning as 21-year-old Ben Goodin, a Frakes resident and 2019 graduate of Pineville High School, was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Highway 190.

Bell Dispatch received the call of a serious accident at 5:24am Tuesday approximately 5-1/2 miles from Highway 25E.  Responding to the scene were Deputies Frank Foster, Nathaniel Price, Ron Jordan and Sgt. Patrick Brooks along with Bell County EMS, Bell County Rescue Squad, and Bell County Volunteer Fire Department.

Once on scene deputies found a vehicle that had left the roadway and struck an abandoned home.  The driver of the vehicle was killed in the subsequent explosion and impact.  Bell County Deputy Coroner Jason Steele also responded to the scene and tentatively identified the driver as Benjamin Tye Goodin, 21.

The roadway was closed for several hours during the investigation which is being handled by Sgt. Brooks.

