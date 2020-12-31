Ada Lee Deaton Smith, age 88, of Kettle Island, Ky; went home to her Lord and Savior on December 17, 2020 at the Middlesboro ARH. She was born May 15, 1932 in Jenson, KY to the late John and Euphemia Cox Deaton.
Ada retired from the Pineville Community Hospital where she served as Hostess (Bouncer) then became the switchboard operator. Ada loved people, loved to joke and laugh and always had a smile and would help anyone in need. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved the Lord and was a member of Mill Creek Baptist Church. Ada was a resident of the Middlesboro Nursing and Rehabilitation for the past 5 years where she was President of the Resident Counsel. She loved to participate in the various activities and outings that were provided.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Eulean Johnson and one brother John Deaton Jr.
She is survived by the father of her children Cecil Smith; four sons, Gary (Lisa) Smith, Cecil (Sue) Smith Jr., Kelley Smith and John (Joann) Smith; two daughters, Donna (Sturgill) Phipps and Shelley (Barry) Teague; nine grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren; one brother, David Deaton, sister-in-law Patsy Deaton and a host of nieces, nephews, neighbors and precious staff and friends at the nursing home.
A private celebration of life was conducted on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Brooks-Durham Funeral Home with Pastor Jeremy Sanders, Rev. Ronald Howard and Dr. Roger Howard presiding; music provided by Benny Howard and Joann Smith. Interment at Green Hills Memorial Gardens, Middlesboro, KY. Pallbearers were her grandsons, Travis Phipps, Chris Phipps, Jonathan Teague, Lincoln Smith, Tyler Smith and Jordan Smith; honorary pallbearers included her precious roommate, Minnie Redmond who had become like a sister; and the staff of Middlesboro Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Due to Covid-19 all services were held privately on Sunday December 20, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the Mill Creek Baptist Church, 4776 Hwy 221 Stoney Fork, KY 40988 or to the Middlesboro Nursing and Rehabilitation, Activity department, 235 New Wilson Lane Middlesboro, KY 40965. The Brooks-Durham Funeral Home is honored to serve the Smith family and ask that you keep them in your prayers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.