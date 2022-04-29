“Hey Tex, stop all that caterwallin’, we’re supposed to calm these cattle down.”
“I’m offended. I was singing a Spanish love song.”
“These are Gringo Longhorns. They don’t understand Spanish. You can’t sing and you don’t know any of that lingo.”
“I’m in love. A pretty senorita taught me.”
“Oh, so that’s part of the wild weekend in Sonora. From what I’m hearing, you now know three words, “Mi amor, mi corazon.” “My love, my heart.”
“I learned one more, but those three say it all.”
“Ah yes, I can see it now: A warm night, moonlight on the patio pf the hacienda, you two love birds holding hands and whispering sweet nothings. The grandmother nods nearby in her rocker, sewing in her lap. Juana’s a proper young lady with a chaperone. Her mother’s in the kitchen trying to catch anything she can overhear. It wouldn’t do her any good. They don’t know any English and all you know is ‘Mi amor, mi corazon’. It would have been so wonderful, but all too soon you had to leave her. A stolen kiss and you were gone. So now you’re in love, except she’s there and you’re here, sweet memories.”
Tex said, “Yes, it was so wonderful.”
The other cowpoke said, “Except your drinking buddy, Andy, tells a different story. You two were down at the Cantina drinking and gambling. You got into a Poker game and were winning big. Dear little Juana comes over to the table and hits up on you. In the next hand, you are still winning. Pedro, across the table jumps up and accuses you of cheating. He pulls a knife. You don’t have a clue what’s they are saying but the message of the knife is clear. At the bar, Andy pulls his 45 and fires a shot into the air. ‘Let’s go’, he says, and you three back out the door. Three is right. Juana goes with you. Andy jumps on his horse and heads for the border. You jump up on yours and Juana jumps up behind you. She guides you through the dark streets to her place
You spent the night and the next day hiding out, and got back the next night.”
Tex said, “It was a wonderful night in the barn.”
“I doubt that, Andy said Pedro was her boyfriend. She was trying to dump him and hoped you would kill him. She kept you there my dear amor y corazon, so he could find you. But Pedro was smart. He said, ‘Adios Juana’ and got himself another woman.”
Tex said, :Okay, okay, you win. It’s adios to my love song.”
