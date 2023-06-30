Recently Jake and I moved to a new home that is under construction. This means no kitchen while it is being renovated. Thus, I have had to get creative when it comes to making meals for us to limit eating out. We did set up a makeshift kitchen that includes a griddle, air fryer, and microwave to aid in this process. I was never someone to utilize the air fryer the way most people do, but boy do I now know the power of the air fryer. You can truly make almost anything with it. I thought I would share one of these recipes with you.
Air Fryer Steak and Potatoes
Ingredients: 2 Bakers potatoes, 12 oz steak of your choice, olive oil, steak seasoning, salt, pepper, butter, cheddar cheese, and bacon bits.
Instructions: Start with the potatoes because they will take the longest. Poke the potatoes with a fork all over to help with ventilation and to prevent them from exploding. Season the skin with olive oil, salt and pepper. Place in the air fryer on 400 degrees for 30 minutes.
While the potatoes are cooking. Dice the steak into 2-inch cubes. Season with olive oil, salt, pepper, and your choice of steak seasoning. Let marinate while the potatoes cook.
Remove potatoes from air fryer. Put the steak in the air fryer for 6-7 minutes. Dress your potatoes with butter, cheddar cheese salt and pepper. Remove steak from the air fryer and serve.
