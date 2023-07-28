I had two constructive responses to Peter Piper’s Alphabet of a few weeks ago. One said, “Peter  could not pick “pickled” peppers. He had to pick peppers for pickling. He could not pick them already pickled, unless they were getting a lot of moonshine at night.” The other said, “He’s a sexist pig! Where’s the women?” – point well taken. I can’t fix the nocturnal nightcaps of peppers. But here we go for women. (The only rule is alliteration.)

ALANA ALLEN’S ALLITERATION ALPHABET

A – Alana Allen always alliterated all allocutions, allusions, and alleluias.   

B – Bertha Breadflour baked brown bread for Bobby’s breakfast.

C – Christa Conklin created carrot cream cakes.

D  - Doris Doodlebug dug dainty daises during detention.

E - Ellen Easter easily earned eggnog and earmuffs.

F – Freda Flint fixed four fancy figs and five foul fajitas.

G – Gabby Grassing gathered great greens and gold ginseng.

H  - Hilda Hurstbottom hurt her hip hiking high heights and hollows.

I – Ida Ivey imagined industry idiots idolizing iron.

J  - Jen-Jen joined jumping Jolly Judy jetting to Jamaica.

K – Kissing Kelly kept a kangaroo King’s kitchen.

L – Lovely Lori lunched on limp lotus leaves.

M – Mary merrily married many moldy millionaires.

N – Nancy knew knights and knaves kneeling nicely.

O – Ophelia often ordered open onion omelette.

P – Pompous Peggy pampered her pet Pekingese.  

Q – Quilla Quince quit quilting when Quenten Quigley questioned Qwilla’s quilt quality.

R – Rolicking Rosie romped readily round the rodeo ring.

S  - She still sold seven silky sacks of seashells.

T – Teresa Threadbare taught twenty Tigers to tumble.

U – Ula Upjohn urged Ukraine and Europe to unite.

V – Victoria Vashion velt vine ven Vame and Vortune von.

W – Willa wondered why women would want white wine.

X – Xenia marked X in the boX for her X’s extravagant expenses.

Y – Yolanda Yipyip yanked young yellow yams and yews.

Z – Zella or Zora – we’re down to the end: Zora zapped Zorro’s Zword and Zella zipped a Zebra’s zipper.

This is fun. Anybody can play. Send me your alliteration letters: jimwoodring@hotmail.com.

