I had two constructive responses to Peter Piper’s Alphabet of a few weeks ago. One said, “Peter could not pick “pickled” peppers. He had to pick peppers for pickling. He could not pick them already pickled, unless they were getting a lot of moonshine at night.” The other said, “He’s a sexist pig! Where’s the women?” – point well taken. I can’t fix the nocturnal nightcaps of peppers. But here we go for women. (The only rule is alliteration.)
ALANA ALLEN’S ALLITERATION ALPHABET
A – Alana Allen always alliterated all allocutions, allusions, and alleluias.
B – Bertha Breadflour baked brown bread for Bobby’s breakfast.
C – Christa Conklin created carrot cream cakes.
D - Doris Doodlebug dug dainty daises during detention.
E - Ellen Easter easily earned eggnog and earmuffs.
F – Freda Flint fixed four fancy figs and five foul fajitas.
G – Gabby Grassing gathered great greens and gold ginseng.
H - Hilda Hurstbottom hurt her hip hiking high heights and hollows.
I – Ida Ivey imagined industry idiots idolizing iron.
J - Jen-Jen joined jumping Jolly Judy jetting to Jamaica.
K – Kissing Kelly kept a kangaroo King’s kitchen.
L – Lovely Lori lunched on limp lotus leaves.
M – Mary merrily married many moldy millionaires.
N – Nancy knew knights and knaves kneeling nicely.
O – Ophelia often ordered open onion omelette.
P – Pompous Peggy pampered her pet Pekingese.
Q – Quilla Quince quit quilting when Quenten Quigley questioned Qwilla’s quilt quality.
R – Rolicking Rosie romped readily round the rodeo ring.
S - She still sold seven silky sacks of seashells.
T – Teresa Threadbare taught twenty Tigers to tumble.
U – Ula Upjohn urged Ukraine and Europe to unite.
V – Victoria Vashion velt vine ven Vame and Vortune von.
W – Willa wondered why women would want white wine.
X – Xenia marked X in the boX for her X’s extravagant expenses.
Y – Yolanda Yipyip yanked young yellow yams and yews.
Z – Zella or Zora – we’re down to the end: Zora zapped Zorro’s Zword and Zella zipped a Zebra’s zipper.
This is fun. Anybody can play. Send me your alliteration letters: jimwoodring@hotmail.com.
