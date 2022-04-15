The Bell County Board of Elections has voted to open up all of the county’s precincts on Election Day this year. The Primary Election is May 17.
County Clerk Debbie Gambrel says this means most voters will return to voting in person at their local precinct on Election Day. All precincts in the county will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 17.
“On Election Day all of the precincts will be open just like they were before COVID — I think 2019 was the last election we had like that,” she said. “The last two years we have opened voting centers with one in Pineville and one in Middlesboro but we won’t have to do that this year.”
There is a three-day window for no excuse early voting — Thursday, May 12, through Saturday, May 14. Early voting can be done at two locations: inside the old Bell County Courthouse and at the Middlesboro Community Center on 30th Street. Both locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Absentee mail-in voting for the May 17th Primary Election is already underway. Qualifying voters can request a mail-in ballot through the state’s on-line portal (www.govoteky.com) or by calling the Bell County Clerk’s office at 337-6143 by May 3.
Completed absentee ballots must be received by the county clerk by 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17. They can be mailed or brought to the drop boxes set up at the old Bell County Courthouse just inside the entrance across from the Post Office or inside the County Clerk’s Office in Middlesboro.
To be eligible for an absentee mail-in ballot voters must meet one of the following qualifications:
— Person who due to age, disability, or illness will be unable to go to the polls on Election Day.
— Voter who is a resident of Kentucky who is a covered voter as defined in KRS 117A.010.
— Student who temporarily resides outside the county of his or her residence.
— Voter who temporarily resides outside the state but is still eligible to vote in this state.
— Person who is incarcerated in jail and has been charged with a crime, but has not been convicted of the crime.
— Person whose employment location requires him to be absent from the county all hours and all days absentee voting by machine is conducted.
— FOR PRESIDENTIAL BALLOT ONLY: Moved to another state after its registration books closed
— Person who is a participant in the Office of the Secretary of State Address Confidentiality Program
There are also six days for “excused” in-person early voting: May 4, 5, 6, 9, 10 and 11. Excused early voting can be done at either of the Bell County Clerk’s offices (Pineville or Middlesboro) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on those days.
Lawful reasons for excused early voting in the Clerk’s Office:
• Is a resident of Kentucky who is a covered voter as defined in KRS 12 117A.010, who will be absent from the county of his or her residence on the day of an election and during the days of no-excuse in-person absentee voting;
• Has surgery, or whose spouse has surgery, scheduled that will require hospitalization on the day of an election and during the days of no-excuse in-person absentee voting;
• Temporarily resides outside the state, but is still eligible to vote in this state and will be absent from the county of his or her residence on the day of an election and during the days of no-excuse in-person absentee voting;
• Is a resident of Kentucky who is a uniformed-service voter as defined in KRS 117A.010 confined to a military base on election day and during the days of no-excuse in-person absentee voting;
• Is in her last trimester of pregnancy and the voter completes the form that is prescribed by the State Board of Elections, which contains a sworn statement that the voter is in her last trimester of pregnancy at the time she wishes to vote;
• Has not been declared mentally disabled by a court of competent jurisdiction and, due to age, disability, or illness, is not able to appear at the polls on election day and during the days of no-excuse in-person absentee voting;
• Is a student who temporarily resides outside the county of his or her residence and will be absent from the county of his or her residence on the day of an election and during the days of no-excuse in-person absentee voting;
• Any person employed in an occupation that is scheduled to work during all days and all hours, which shall include commute time, the polls are open on election day and during the days of no-excuse in-person absentee voting; or
• Any election officer tasked with election administration for the current election cycle.
In-person absentee voters must provide a valid Kentucky Driver’s License or ID.
The deadline for registering to vote, name changes or address changes is April 18, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. for the Primary Election held on May 17, 2022.
