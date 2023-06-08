The Pineville and Middlesboro Bell County Public Libraries are excited to announce “All Together Now” as the theme for their Summer Reading Program.
“All Together Now” will kick off the summer events with a magician performing at the libraries on June 14th. He’ll be at the Middlesboro Library at 11 a.m. and at the Pineville Library at 3 p.m.
The Summer Reading Progam is a no cost event to keep kids reading and active through the summer and runs through the end of July. The program’s goal is to encourage friendship and kindness to others.
“We want to encourage kids to have fun and keep reading through the summer,” Assistant Director Elizabeth Burnett said.
The librarians will be reading to children at all of their events this summer. They will have a toddler age group and “Story Friends” for older kids. A Teen Book Club is also being offered.
Youth Services Librarian Hannah Stonewall and her assistant Trista Hurst invite kids of all ages, families and adults to the Pineville and Middlesboro libraries for a fun filled summer. The Pineville Library will offer activities such as tie-dye, rock painting and crafts with new events being continually added.
These activities are being added to the libraries year round events, which include things like chair yoga, crocheting, line dancing, and painting classes. To celebrate summer, the program will also be having themed parties such as Bluey, Disney Princess, and Super Hero themes. There will also be a scavenger hunt event inside the libraries.
Hannah also encourages everyone to register for the Murder Mystery Event planned for later this month. Participants must be 16 and older to register. The Murder Mystery Event is a 1920’s theme to similar to the game Clue but in real life. You dress up in costumes and come out to solve crimes. Food will be provided.
All these activities and events are free. The only event you have to register for is the Murder Mystery Event.
For more information visit the Pineville Library on 214 Walnut Street or call them at 606-377-3422. For information for the Middlesboro Library you can visit 126 S 20th Street or call them at 606-248-4812. You can also find more information on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. To see the Libraries Events Calendar on page A7.
