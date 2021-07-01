WRIL reported on Thursday, November 28, 2019, about a single-vehicle accident with injuries on Highway 63 in the Speedwell Tennessee community. The accident happened on Wednesday the 27th.
Responding to the scene was the Speedwell Fire Department, Claiborne County EMS, and the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office.
Once units arrived on the scene it was clear that the situation was much more serious than originally thought. Arriving shortly afterward were Tennessee Highway Patrol units and more Claiborne County investigators who realized it was a shooting.
Through the investigation, it was determined that 40-year-old Charles Bussell of Middlesboro was found in the driver’s seat of the vehicle which had left the roadway. He had been shot by one of the two passengers in the vehicle. Claiborne County Lt Jason Henagar tells us that 25-year-old Jacob McGeorge of Middlesboro was identified as the shooter.
McGeorge was initially charged with criminal homicide and was given a bond which he made. He was later indicted for homicide – 2nd degree.
Lt. Henagar tells WRIL that due to McGeorge having past issues for not showing up in court and the seriousness of the crime, the judge revoked that bond.
On Monday, June 28, 2021, the US Marshals Service was in Bell County to take him into custody on a fugitive warrant. After being unable to locate him in the early morning hours, McGeorge was arrested Monday night in Middlesboro with the assistance of the Middlesboro Police Department.
Claiborne County authorities tell us that McGeorge is fighting extradition back to Tennessee.
He is being held without bond in the Bell County Detention Center. No motive for the shooting has been made public yet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.