I waited until after February 2 to write this because I didn’t know if the conspirators would act or not. They didn’t. We are safe from the Groundhog take over of our nation for another year.
We cannot underestimate the power of these devious creatures. Their propaganda department created a rhyme, “How much wood would a woodchuck chuck, if a woodchuck would chuck wood?” so people would confuse them with beavers. The beaver world has never gotten over the lie and vows revenge.
Groundhogs recognize the silliness of the shadow legends. They live under ground, They don’t even have a word in their language for “shadow”. They play the fool on February 2 as part of their power grabbing conspiracy. Every year in January, they meet in a War Council Strategic Planning session. Since they already control the climate and weather, they debate on whether to allow clouds or sunshine on February 2. Global warming and climate disasters figure strongly in their master plan to control the world.
This year they also debated the rights of women. The elected representative from Bell County demanded equal time on TV for Phyllis. She was the epitome of groundhog beauty last week with her hair in curlers and a cup of coffee in her paw. Humans say earthquakes come from tectonic plate movement, but it was really the vigorous debate over Pineville Phyllis that shook the earth.
The conspiracy works like this: Groundhogs have built tunnels. They have honeycombed the underground with a whole system of highways, roads, and towns. Rapid transit tubes whisk them a hundred miles in the blink of an eye. They are under great cities like New York and LA. At the moment, they have propped up great buildings like the Empire State tower with quantum mechanics invisible power pillars. When all is ready, they will turn off the power and great buildings will tumble, cities will collapse, the earth will swallow up acres and acres of corn and soybean fields. The skies will darken with great clouds of dust. The sun will not shine for a thousand years. They will have broken their bondage to the TV cameras and become the masters. Fireworks of victory will go off as mighty volcanos erupt. They want one more thing for complete victory. Sweet revenge and great joy will come, cheers will echo and re-echo, when they have trained the first human to crawl out of their bomb shelter once a year.
Perhaps other threats could materialize before February 2, 2023, things like nuclear war, a giant asteroid might hit, another insurrection, COVID reinvents itself again. I don’t know. It’s hard to predict what might be coming from the Groundhog conspiracy, but one thing is for sure and wonderful. Ground hog makes good sausage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.