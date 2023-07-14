Before Saturday morning TV for kids, the rhymes of Mother Goose entertained parents and children alike. Some of the rhymes didn’t mean anything, but were fun to say like, “Jack be nimble, Jack be quick. Jack jump over the candlestick”.
Another would not fit our standards for today, “There was an old woman who lived in a shoe. She had so many children she didn’t know what to do. She fed them supper without any bread, whipped them all soundly, and sent them to bed”. Today, Social Services wold take her kids and she would be in jail for child abuse, even if she was exercising parental rights.
Another could be called Social Commentary, “Hark, hark the dogs do bark! The beggars are coming to town, some in rags, some in tags, and some in velvet gowns”. “The beggars” are roving bands of Gypsies who would rob and steal as they came through.
There were riddles, “As I was going to St. Ives, I met a man with seven wives. Every wife had seven cats. Every cat had seven kits. How many were going to St. Ives?”
Most of us know, “Peter Piper picked a peck of pickled peppers”. For Mother Goose, it was the letter “P” of the whole alphabet. Each letter had their own alliteration like, “Andrew Airpump asked his aunt her ailment”, and it would continue with the pattern, “If Andrew Airpump ask’d his aunt her ailment, Where was the ailment of Andrew Airpump’s Aunt?”
B – Billy Button bought a buttered Biscuit.
C - Captain Crackskull crack’d a Catchpol’s Coxcomb.
D - Davy Dolldrum dreamed he drove a Dragon.
E - Enoch Elkrig ate an empty Eggshell.
F - Francis Fribble figured on a Frenchman’s Filly.
G - Gaffer Gilpin got a goose and gander.
H - Humphrey Hunchback had a hundred Hedgehogs.
I - Inigo Impey itched for an Indian image.
J - Jumping Jackie jeered a Jesting Juggler.
K – Kimbo Kemble kicked his kinsman’s kettle.
L - Lanky Lawrence lost his Lass and Lobster.
M – Matthew Mendlegs missed a mangled Monkey.
N - Neddy Noodle nipped his neighbor’s nutmegs.
O - Oliver Oglethorpe ogled an Owl and Oyster.
Q – Quixote Quicksight quizzed a queerish Quidbox.
R - Rory Rumpus rode a rawboned racehorse.
S - (See below)
T - Tiptoe Tommy turned a Turk for twopence.
U - Uncle’s Usher urged an ugly urchin.
V - Villiam Veedon viped his vig and vaistcoat.
W – Walter Waddle won a walking wager.
XYZ – XY and Z have my brains crack-o, X smokes, Y snuffs, and Z chews tobacco.
Of all the different versions of Peter’s alphabet, this S is my favorite: “She sells seashells by the seashore. Did she sell seashells by the seashore? If she sells seashells by the seashore, Where’s the seashore she sells seashells by?”
Happy reading to you!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.