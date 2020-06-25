Andrew Wainwright “Wayne” Bishop, 94, of Pineville passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Thompson-Hood Veterans Center in Wilmore, KY. He was born in Pineville, KY on April 13, 1926 a son of the late Robert Ford and Beatrice Kellums Bishop.
Wayne was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church in Pineville, Wayne had been a member for 81 years and had served as a Deacon for 67 years. Wayne was a dedicated member of the church having been a Sunday School Teacher for many years and worked around the church as needed. Wayne had served in the US Navy during World War II. He had worked in construction though-out the south in the 1950’s and 1960’s and then became a partner in Bishop Builders in the 1970’s and 1980’s and built many fine homes in Southeastern Kentucky. After retirement, Wayne became an avid fisherman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Carolyn Terry Bishop; sons, Keith Bishop and Gene Bishop; grandson, Andrew Carl Bishop; sister, Zella Cofelt; brothers, J.T. Bishop and Bobby Bishop.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Cathy Bishop; daughter-in-law, Patty Bishop and Gloria Bishop; grandchildren, Zackery Bishop, Katie Robinson, Kristi Grider, Kim Rotella, Jamie Lewis, Sarah Caldwell, Anna Boley, Adriene Jones and Alison Wiggins; fourteen great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and many friends.
Services will be at 1:00 PM, Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home with Rev. Ron Howard. Burial will be in Pineville Memorial Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Terry, Mark Terry, Justin Rotella, Patrick Rotella, Harold Grider, Harrison Grider, C.J. Boley, Alex Robinson and Zackary Bishop.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Thompson-Hood Veterans Center-SNF, 100 Veterans Dr., Wilmore, KY 40390-9975.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 11:00 – 1:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home, Pineville, which is honored to serve the Bishop Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.
