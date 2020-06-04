Angie Brock, 50 of Pineville, Kentucky passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the Vitas/Drake Care Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, She was born in Columbia, South Carolina and was the daughter of Darrell and Patsy Hembree Brock, who both survive. Angie was a member of the Trinity Pentecostal Church and had been a substitute teacher.
She was preceded in death by two infants.
In addition to her parents, Angie is survived by her daughter, Tracy Adkins and husband, Jesse; grandchildren, Adyson Scott, Landon Adkins and Londyn Overton; brother, Anthony Brock and wife, Kathy; “special sissy”, Kaye Edwards; best friend, Pam Lord; nephews, Brandon and Daniel Edwards; and a host of aunts, uncles, many cousins and many more friends.
Funeral Services were on Monday, May 25 at 2:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home with Rev. James Teaney. Burial followed in the Mills Cemetery at Tinsley with family and friends served as pallbearers.
The family received friends on Monday from 12 until 2 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and cremation Center in Pineville, which is honored to be serving the Brock family. Light a Candle of remembrance and sign the guestbook at www.arnettsteele.com.
