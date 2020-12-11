Anna Fay Frye Hoskins, 75 of Pineville, Kentucky passed away on Friday December 4, 2020 at the Pineville Community Health Center. She was born on January 20, 1945 in Pineville and was a daughter of the late George and Norma Jean Collett Frye. Anna was a Homemaker and a loving mother.
In addition to her parents, Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Hoskins and sons, Stevie and Lennie Hoskins.
Survivors include her children, Vickie Young and husband, Anthony, Kennie Hoskins, and Norma Herron and husband, Bonnie; “Mammy’s Baby”, Ma’Kaiah Herron; grandchildren, Jimmy Hoskins, Brandy Ivy, Quenton Ivy, Lakwayzea Smith, Rasheal Finley, Lee Hoskins, Stuart Hoskins, Nicole Hoskins, Samantha Turner, Joshua Hoskins, Kenneth Hoskins, Kennie Hoskins, Ashley Griffin, Stephanie Jackson, Dequan Herron, Dimond Herron, Searra Hoskins, Amber Hoskins, and Angela Marie Hoskins; sister, Cealia Kilgore and husband, Freddie; brother, Carl Frye; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Due to current Covid-19 restrictions all services are private at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home in Pineville with Rev. Scott Collett and Rev. Herstel Belcher officiated. Burial followed in the Lee Hoskins Family Cemetery in Kettle Island, Kentucky. The Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville is honored to be serving the Hoskins family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guestbook at www.arnettsteele.com.
