Anna M. McVey, 78, of Middlesboro, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. She was born January 11, 1943 in Middlesboro, KY, the daughter of the late George Harrison Norton and Florence Roberts Norton. She served her country honorably in the United States Army.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Richard McVey, Son: Denver Ray McVey and thirteen brothers and sisters. She is survived by the following members of her family:
Son: Terry (Samantha) Springer
Grandchildren: Brittany Springer, Terry S. Springer, Garrison Mason, Destiny Gaylor and Brandy Gaylor.
Great Grandchildren: Kayleigh Mason, Bentley Mason, Logan Craig, Kinslee Fuson, Gavin Fuson, Daxton Gaylor and Harleigh Springer.
Caregiver: Bobby Douglas
And a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 21, 2021 at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. David King presiding. Interment will follow in the Smith Cemetery on Stevens Branch in Middlesboro. Pallbearers will be David Nash, Garrison Mason, Terry S. Springer, Nathan Fuson, Harvey Wright and Bobby Douglas.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 21, 2021 at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel.
Online condolences and guestbook are available at www.cawoodfh.com
Cawood Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
