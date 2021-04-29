Annette Davis Robbins, age 83 of Pineville KY, passed away on April 25, 2021 at Diversicare in New Tazewell TN. She was born October 10, 1937 to the Late Leonard and Dovie Miracle Davis.
She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Robbins, parents, Leonard Davis and Dovie Miracle Davis, along with brother Ed Davis, sons Charles D Robbins and Randall S Robbins and great-grandson Brandon Decker.
Annette was a beautiful woman and a hard worker. She was a Baptized member of the Blue Ridge Missionary Church and attended Calvin Primitive Baptist Church. She was a loving and caring mother who will be missed by many.
She is survived by the following members of her family, children Christine Robbins, Anthony and Kimberly Robbins, Jeff and Annette Robbins and Betty Ann and Paul Hoskins, daughter-in-law’s Johna and Rhonda Robbins, grandchildren Heather Laney, Justin Scott Simpson, Heather Smith, Joseph Robbins, Amanda Robbins, Logan Robbins, Natasha Stone, Jacob Robbins, Sarah Robbins, Emily Robbins, Rachel Robbins, Maklah Decker, Shannon and Tony Cole, Leslie and Jarvis Bowen, Lindsay and Mickey Childers, Laura and Adam Rymer, Joshua Hoskins, Charles Hoskins and Summer Hester, brothers and sisters Georgia Goins, Zola Hodge, Clifford Davis, Pat Wagner, Judy Davis, Janice Davis and Jimmy Davis, as well as a host of many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The Family of Annette Robbins will receive friends after 4:00 pm on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Green Hills Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Calvin Primitive Baptist Church in Williams Branch with Elder John Robbins and Elder Steve Green officiating.
Graveside Services will immediately follow in the Hurst Cemetery at Page Cut Off.
Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Robbins Family.
