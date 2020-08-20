Anthony George Bundy, 62, of Middlesboro, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Middlesboro ARH. He was born in Deland, Florida on February 14, 1958 a son of the late Lester and Hilda Beach Bundy. Anthony retired as an Inmate Supervisor at the Volusia County Detention Center.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Wayne Bundy and Rex Bundy.
Survivors include his wife of 21 years, Patricia Lovett Bundy; his son, Joshua King; his step-children, Tracy Martin, Tony Martin, and Billy Joe (Dusty) Overton; his brothers, Robert Bundy, Jack (Susan) Bundy, and Chris Bundy; his grandchildren; his great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Private cremation services were held at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, which is honored to serve the Bundy Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.
