Pineville’s Courthouse Square streetscape project should be going to bid soon after the city council passed a resolution accepting the ARC grant offer of $704,675 for the project at Monday’s meeting.
Mayor Scott Madon said he met with ARC representatives last week and signed documents for the funding. Also, the bank accounts have been set up for the money to be deposited into.
“We won’t receive all of that money at once, it will be drawn down as the project goes,” he said.
The grant money will go along with $1.5 million the city has bonded for use on the project.
“My only fear is that these projected numbers were put together in 2020 and since COVID we’ve seen a lot of the prices go way up,” Madon said.
Jacob Roan said he received an update during the meeting that the state engineer had signed off on the project and it will be ready to go to bid in a matter of days.
Roan added that there was good news if the bids do come in higher than expected.
“One is that ARC has money set aside for contingencies so we will be able to go back and ask them for more. Also, some of the things we’ve already done has come in way under what we had projected,” he said.
The city as already purchased all of the conduit needed for burying the power lines around the square.
Madon added that the city received permission for the water company to dig and place the conduit for those lines and they may start as soon as next week.
“It does look like we’re finally about ready to start that project,” Madon said.
The project is expected to take between six and nine months to complete. The mayor said he hated to put any exact date on when the project would be started or finished because so many delays have come up that were out of the city’s control. The expectation is for the bids to go out by the first of September and be awarded by the end of September. If those dates hold the biggest part of the work could start in late September or early October and the project could be finished sometime between May and July of next year.
Roan said delays in construction projects is not an issue unique to Pineville.
“The city of Paris has had their entire downtown dug up for a year and a half now,” he said. “The bumps we have downtown, yes they’re aggravating. But you have to get out and see some of these other communities that are working with federal funds right now. They’re in the same boat we are in. We’ve fought as hard as we can to move this project along but we’ve been dealt some pretty bad hands as far as the luck we’ve faced.
“We thank the people for their patience. But we have had to be just as patient ourselves.”
Madon said he had asked to start work on the Courthouse Square project while the Virginia Avenue project was still being worked on but ARC would not allow it.
“We’ve bought what we can buy, we’ve done everything we can do,” he said. “We would have started burying this pipe months ago but they wouldn’t let us. It’s been a vicious cycle but it looks like its finally coming to an end.”
The mayor added that he understands why people are frustrated and he appreciates their patience in waiting for the final phase of the project to get going.
“I hate it every morning when I drive through it to go to the post office,” he said. “Our business owners have been remarkable with what they have gone through, but we’re close.”
