ARH’s new Cumberland Valley Medical & Surgical Associates clinic in Pineville is open and accepting patients. Dr. Michael Lynch, DO, and Kayla Mills-Bargo, APRN, staff the family practice located on Walnut Street. Office hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. To schedule an appointment call 606-302-2034.
