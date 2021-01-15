ARH Clinic

ARH is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Cumberland Valley Medical Surgical Associates-Pineville. The clinic, which held its grand opening on Monday, is located at 302 Walnut Street.

Also at the practice are Family Medical Providers Dr. Michael Lynch and Nurse Practitioner Kayla Mills. Call (606)302-2034 to schedule your new patient appointments - available for all ages. The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you