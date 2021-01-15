ARH is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Cumberland Valley Medical Surgical Associates-Pineville. The clinic, which held its grand opening on Monday, is located at 302 Walnut Street.
Also at the practice are Family Medical Providers Dr. Michael Lynch and Nurse Practitioner Kayla Mills. Call (606)302-2034 to schedule your new patient appointments - available for all ages. The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.