Ms. Arlene Lorenzo age 60 of Middlesboro, KY originally from the Philippines passed away September 29, 2021 at the UK Medical Center in Lexington, KY.  She was the daughter of the late Rizalino Morando and Lilia Silverio.

She is survived by her loving husband Reynaldo Lorenzo and precious son Harvey Lorezo.

Services for Arlene Lorenzo were held at the St. Julian Catholic Church, Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 6:00pm.

Cawood Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

