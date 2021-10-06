Ms. Arlene Lorenzo age 60 of Middlesboro, KY originally from the Philippines passed away September 29, 2021 at the UK Medical Center in Lexington, KY. She was the daughter of the late Rizalino Morando and Lilia Silverio.
She is survived by her loving husband Reynaldo Lorenzo and precious son Harvey Lorezo.
Services for Arlene Lorenzo were held at the St. Julian Catholic Church, Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 6:00pm.
Online register book and condolences are available at www.cawoodfh.com
Cawood Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
