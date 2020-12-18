Arthur Miracle, 88, of Middlesboro, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Middlesboro ARH. He was born in Blanche, KY on June 5, 1932 a son of the late Dewey and Alice Bailey. He believed in the Holiness Faith. Arthur had been a coal miner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sons, Glenn Miracle and Billy Arthur Miracle; daughter, Judith Miracle Smith; brothers and sisters, Roscoe Miracle, Gus Smith, Kitty Rose Rice, Billie Jean Root, Georgia Storms and Lola Miracle; and granddaughter, Shannon Michele Mills.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Dorothy Rice Miracle; children, Deborah K. North and husband, Herman, Emma Miracle, Richard Miracle and wife, Kathy and Darrell Miracle and wife, April, and Margaret Miracle; grandchildren, Glenda Marie Miracle, Faith Whiney Nicole Sweet, Michael Miracle, Dorothy Rose Beverly, Veronica Lynn North, Herman Alford North, Brandon Edward North, Aaron Matthew North, Kayla Nicole Williams, Richard Tyler Miracle, Jesse James Miracle, George Smith, Jr., Mary Kay Smith, Michael Carroll, Dorothy LouAnn Miracle, and Dustin Wytt; and a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Services were held 11:00 AM Tuesday at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ferlin Daniels. Burial followed in the Betty Frost Cemetery at Woolum, KY with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
The family received friends on Monday from 3 until 5:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville.
